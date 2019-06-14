Mary I. "Rene" Pedlock

February 12, 1925 - May 11, 2019

Matamoras, PA

Mrs. Mary I. Pedlock, better known as Rene, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 94 years young.

Rene was born February 12, 1925 in London, England, the daughter of the late Harry Bursill and the late Gertrude Neighbour Bursill of Whetstone, Leicester, England.

Mom met our Dad Pete in 1943 during World War II in England where he was stationed with the 82nd Airborne Division. Mom and her family were forced to flee London due to the bombing Blitz, relocating and settling in the Midlands near Leicestershire where she met our Dad. She joined him after the war ended in 1945 in the U.S.A. and were wed shortly after. They were wed until his death in 1998.

Mom was an impeccably dressed, classy lady who never looked her age. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister who loved her family in the States and abroad. She was very active and was a woman of many talents including playing the piano, sewing, knitting, cooking and was known for her love of baking. She was employed at Kolmar with the night shift, "on the hill" early in life and later in life received her New York Beauty License and was a hairdresser for many years.

During her retirement, Mom spent her winters in Florida with her family.

Mom was involved in various organizations in the past and was presently a long time member of the Trans Atlantic Brides and Parents Association (an organization for WWII War Brides) and the Matamoras Knitting Club.

Surviving are two loving daughters: Lesley Hagemann and her husband, Kurt of Shohola, PA and Nancy Martino and her husband, Michael of Matamoras, PA; one brother:Harry Bursill of Mablethorpe Lincolnsheare, England; her beloved grandchildren: Alan Roa and his wife, Meg of Port Orange, FL; Wendy Porter and her husband, Steven of Matamoras; and Linda Loeser and her husband, Kurt of Hampton Bays, NY; six great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Olivia, Cameron, Brittney, Kurt and Jackson. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and abroad.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter Pedlock; sister, Nellie Tew of Whetstone, England; and beloved friend George Riddle, Sr. from Matamoras, PA.

Mom's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the many dedicated health care workers North and South who, over the years, contributed to her longevity.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 for a celebration of Rene's life at the Erie Trackside, 1 Jersey Ave., Port Jervis, NY 12771 from 1 to 5 p.m. A memorial service at the Erie Trackside, will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary