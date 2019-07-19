|
Mary J. Wesolowski
October 27, 1944 - July 18, 2019
Pine Island, NY
Mary J. Wesolowski of Pine Island, NY entered into rest on Thursday July 18, 2019. She was 74. The daughter of John and Josephine Sztendor Mikulski, she was born on October 27, 1944 in Warwick, NY.
Mary found her calling in home health care and brought comfort and companionship to many people and their families through her thoughtful and caring nature. She loved the Adirondacks and spent many summers at her camp in Lake George watching the hummingbirds, sitting around the campfire with her beloved family and friends listening to them laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Wesolowski at home; son, Richard Wesolowski Jr. of Goshen; sister, Stella Sanok; sister, Catherine Sircable and husband, Ronald of Warwick; brother, John and wife, Phyllis of Warwick; sister-in-law, Carol Mikulski of Warwick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Walter Mikulski and James Mikulski and his wife Karen; and brother-in-law, Michael Sanok.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Monday July 22 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Island Volunteer Corps, P.O. Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 19 to July 20, 2019