Mary Jane Miller
November 11, 1933 - October 7, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Mary Jane Wright Miller, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on October 7, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Kathleen and Anthony Fabrizio and Nancy Miller & Frederick Stelling, all of Newburgh. Survivors also include seven grandchildren: Kristen Eckert and her husband, Matt Eckert; Kayla Fabrizio and her fiancé Pascal Garczynski; Katelyn Fabrizio; James, Myles, Heather & Lindsay Stelling; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden & Harper Eckert. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Dora Wright, nieces Mary Ellen Wright and husband, Jack St. John; Carol Anne Wright; and great-nephews, James & Jordan Wright. She is also survived by her lifelong friends – Filomena Bernatowicz and Marge Weber. She was predeceased by her brother, James Wright, her nephew, Gregg Wright and his wife Hillary Wright.
Mary Jane was born in Newburgh, NY on November 11, 1933 to the late Mary Watt Wright and Gregg Wright. Mary Jane was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1951. She graduated in 1955 from SUNY New Paltz with her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Mary Jane was a school teacher in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District for 24 years. She educated and nurtured children at Gardnertown School, Liberty Street School, and New Windsor School before retiring. In retirement, she worked as the Supervisor for NYS Testing at the BOCES Newburgh location. She worked for several years as a nursery School teacher at Mrs. Snyder's Nursery School in Newburgh.
Mary Jane generously served her community in many ways. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital. She supported many organizations for the betterment of her beloved Newburgh, including Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Habitat for Humanity of Newburgh, the Newburgh Historical Society, and St. George's Cemetery. Mary Jane was a member of the Newburgh Area Retired Teachers Assoc., Half Moon Postcard Club, the Community Garden Club of Marlboro, TON Senior Club, Red Hatters of Orange County, and an avid genealogist. She spent over 30 years tracing our family's roots and was known throughout our family as the family historian. Her research culminated in a trip to Glasgow, Scotland to see her mother's birthplace. Mom never met a cryptoquip, word jumble, or crossword puzzle that she couldn't master. She was a devoted at-home contestant on Jeopardy and won nearly every game for the past 30 years.
Mary Jane was a devout Presbyterian. She served the Lord as an ordained Deacon at Union Presbyterian Church. When her children were young, she was the Superintendent of Sunday School at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Most important to Mary Jane was her family. She was a devoted and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary Jane's grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her tremendous joy. She attended many school band and choral concerts; drama productions; volleyball, softball, and basketball games; Boy and Girl Scout events, gymnastics meets, and swim meets proudly supporting her beloved grandchildren. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of love for her family to treasure.
The family would like to thank mom's caregivers Cookie, Marie, Michelle, and Cyndi for their love, compassion and devotion to our mom.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11th from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh. A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Laurie McNeill, will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 44 Balmville Road, Newburgh on Monday, October 12th at 10:30 am with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
The family asks that if you are so inclined, you make a donation in mom's memory to Union Church Food Pantry, 44 Balmville Road, Newburgh, NY or to any of the Newburgh area charities listed above.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.