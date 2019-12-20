|
Mary Jean Livesey
May 2, 1929 - December 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mary Jean Livesey, a lifetime Middletown resident, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her devoted family. She was 90. The daughter of the late Charles and Frances Jones Kniffin, she was born on May 2, 1929 in Middletown, NY. Mary graduated from Middletown High School, then went on to receive her Nursing degree from Lennox Hill Hospital's Nursing Program and Master's degree from Columbia University. She served as the Principal of the School of Nursing at Middletown Psychiatric Center.
She married Arthur George Livesey, Sr. in 1952 and they shared 60 years of marriage together before his death in 2012. Mary was a gentle and caring woman who was organized and well-informed. As an instructor in the School of Nursing, she instilled in others impeccable skills and concern for their patients. She brought this knowledge to her family as well.
Her love of family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren, was foremost in her life. Mary Jean is survived by her children: Arthur G. Livesey, Jr and his wife, Ellen, David Livesey and his wife, Carolyn and Suzanne Munday. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kristinn Yonelunas and her husband, Robert, Arthur G. Livesey III, Erin Livesey, Jennifer Livesey, and David Livesey; and her great-grandchildren: Carsen, Kade, Tate, Jovee, Kagan, Jonathon, Jaxon, Grace, Ian and Oliver, as well as many nieces and nephews; her sister-in law, Doris Schmidt and her daughter, Nancy, who visited mom often.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased her brother, Charles Kniffin.
Mary's family wishes to thank her longtime friend and caregiver, Debbie Estrada for the loving care she provided Mary over the years.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23 at Appplebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019