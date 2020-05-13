Mary Joan "Mary Laurentia" Gleason
1932 - 2020
Sister Mary Joan Gleason, PBVM
November 2, 1932 - May 11, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Joan Mary Gleason (Sr. Mary Laurentia) of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 88 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehab Center in Newburgh, NY.
Sr. Joan Mary was born on November 2, 1932 in Goshen, NY and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1951. She professed final vows on April 27, 1957. She graduated from St. Michael High School, Manhattan and earned BS and MS degrees from Fordham University.
During her ministry, Sr. Joan Mary taught at St. Frances of Rome and Immaculate Conception Schools, Bronx; St. Paul the Apostle School, Yonkers; St. Raphael School, Long Island City. She served as principal of St. Rose of Lima School, Rockaway Beach and St. Bartholomew School, Yonkers. She also served as Coordinator of Religious Education in St. Mary's Parish, Marlboro.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Joan Mary is survived by her cousins, Gladys Connally and Mary Gamard.
Sr. Joan Mary was predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Elizabeth (Maloney) Gleason and her brother, John.
Burial services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Joan Mary's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
For any further information please contact: Administration Center, Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 564-0513 ext. 101 or administration@sistersofthepresentation.org. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
