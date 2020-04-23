|
|
Mary Joan Kanzler
April 15, 1962 - April 16, 2020
Harriman, NY
Mary Joan Kanzler passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 58 years old. Daughter of the late James E. and Joan Moran Kanzler, she was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 15, 1962.
Mary was an Admissions Recruiter for the University of Scranton, Scranton, PA, which was her Alma mater. Mary was a pillar for Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. She was dedicated to her faith as she was a Eucharistic Minister, a religious education teacher, and inspired many to follow in her footsteps.
Survivors include her brothers, Thomas Kanzler and his wife, Susanna of Browns Mills, NJ, and Peter Kanzler and his wife, Barbara of Roswell, GA; her sister-in-law, Lisa Kanzler of Wallkill, NY; and by several nieces and one nephew. Mary was predeceased by her brother, James Kanzler.
A private Chapel Service will be held for the immediate family. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope, NY. Future plans for a funeral Mass will be forthcoming when permitted.
