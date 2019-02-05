|
Mary June Kavanagh
October 2, 1926 - February 4, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Mary June Kavanagh, formerly of Cornwall-on Hudson, NY, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Venice, Florida.
"Junie" was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of Josephine Dougher Guilfoyle and Henry Guilfoyle. She graduated from Utica Free Academy and attended The College of St. Rose and graduated in 1949 with her Nursing Degree.
In May 1953, she married Bertram P. Kavanagh of Troy, NY. Family life began in Troy as Junie and Bert welcomed four children. In 1967, the family relocated to Cornwall on Hudson. Junie continued her nursing career in various positions. Eventually, she furthered her education and became one of the first Nurse Practioners in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. She was well respected and admired for her many years in a number of the elementary schools.
Junie was a devout Catholic, worshipping at both St. Thomas of Canterbury and St. Patrick's. For over 20 years, Junie lived independently in Plum Point, New Windsor and Venice, Fla. where she had many friends.
The family would like to acknowledge Carmela and John Staples for their enduring years of friendship to her and all the Kavanagh family. We also would like to recognize Rose Pospiech and Frank Tepedino for their devoted care and companionship.
Junie was pre-deceased by her husband, Bert in 1992 and her sister, Constance Giggey. She is survived by her four children: Bridget Nelligan and her husband, James of Massachusetts, Patrick and his wife, Theresa of Newburgh, Brendan and his wife, Christine of Pennsylvania and Chris and his wife, Eva of Connecticut; nine grandchildren: Patrick Kavanagh, Matthew Kavanagh, Gerard Nelligan, Colin Kavanagh, Kiera Nelligan, Molly Kavanagh, Sean Kavanagh, Brett Kavanagh, and Bryan Kavanagh; five great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Jim Giggey.
Visitation will be at Quigley- Sullivan Funeral Home, 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson, NY on Thursday February 7th, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Patrick's-St. Mary's, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY at 10 a.m. Friday February 8th. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Newburgh Ministry, 9 Johnston Street, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019