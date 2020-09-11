Mary K. Hogan

February 23, 1930 - September 3, 2020

Los Gatos, CA

Mary Kathryn Hogan died peacefully on September 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the only daughter of the late Kathryn Kelley and John E. O'Brien Sr. She grew up on her parent's dairy farm in Slate Hill, NY. Mary was a graduate of Middletown High School and Dayton Business School. She married Frank J. Hogan in 1951. Mary was a member of Mt. Carmel Parish in Middletown for over 50 years. She gave much of her time to a variety of volunteer activities for Mt Carmel Parish and School. Mary retired in 1996 after closing a family business.

In 2011, she moved to Los Gatos, CA to be close to her family. Mary enjoyed California, but considered herself a true "Middletowner" at heart. She cared for her family and friends deeply. Mary and Frank hosted Saturday "pie nights" for anyone looking for laughter and love… and her specialty homemade pies. Her crocheted blankets were given to all she loved, most often with her signature "touch of blue".

Mary is survived by her devoted children: her son, Paul F. Hogan and his partner Randi J. Kinman of San Jose, CA, and her two daughters, Ann M. Bundlie and her husband Roger L. Bundlie of Los Gatos, CA and Mary E. Hogan of Los Gatos, CA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as several cousins, all of whom she remained close to. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Frank, brothers, John E. and Dean A. O'Brien and daughter, Cpt. Lori A. Hogan, USAFA.

As Maya Angelou wrote, "People will forget what you said, what you did… but people will never forget how you made them feel." Mary made you feel special.

A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family in Los Gatos. A celebration of life and inurnment in Middletown, NY will be held at a later date when travel and gathering is safe.

The family extends a heartfelt "Thank you" to all of Mom's care staff at the Princess Lodge in Campbell, CA.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local Humane Society or to Habitat for Humanity.



