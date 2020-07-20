Mary Katherine Stoll

July 4, 1947 - July 9, 2020

Campbell Hall, NY

Mary K. Stoll passed peacefully in her home after a 14 year battle with cancer. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to John F. Stoll and Minnie (Crady) Stoll.

Mary K. grew up in Bardstown, Kentucky, and graduated from Assumption High School, Louisville, in 1965. She went on to earn a B.A. in English from the University of Kentucky and a B.S. in Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. She married Paul van Niewerburgh on December 21, 1974 and they moved to New York in 1977. She worked as a unit manager and then case manager at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, New York, for 30 years.

Along with nursing Mary K. had a passion for literature, politics, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed traveling, mystery novels, vacationing at the beach and sailing in her sailboat, The Weeny. She loved to entertain and brought magic to every holiday season. Mary K. was kind, compassionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She was the epitome of strength, determination and perseverance until the end. Her death has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.

Mary K. was predeceased by her parents, John and Minnie Stoll and her sister, Carolyn Stoll. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul van Niewerburgh, daughter, Emily (Chris); niece Katherine (Tony); grandchildren, Andrew and Emilia and great-nephews Lucas and Noah.

A wake and memorial service will be held on July 25th from 11-1 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store