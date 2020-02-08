|
Mary Kay Spooner
June 7, 1956 - February 6, 2020
Walden, NY
Mary Kay Spooner of Walden NY, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was 63.
The daughter of James Tweed and Grace A. DeCarlo, she was born June 7, 1956 at West Point, New York.
She was a member of the Walden Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill at home; her three daughters: Ericka Booth and her husband, Christopher Irwin of Weirton, WV, Jessica Buchalski and her husband, Justin of Latham, NY, Jennifer Mogavero and her husband, George of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren: Devin Booth and Chloe Buchalski; niece, Justine Zukowski; sister, Abbey Tremblay and her husband, Richard of Napanoch, NY; brother Bill Tweed of Fairbanks, AK.
She was predeceased by her mother, Grace DeCarlo; sister, Paula Peters and Aunt Katherine Ryan.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Reverend James Van Houten will officiate. Interment will take place privately in Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550, in Mary's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020