Mary "Virginia" Kelley
April 23, 1924 - February 15, 2019
Goshen, NY
Mary "Virginia" Kelley, age 94, of Goshen, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Middletown, NY. Mary "Virginia" was born April 23, 1924 in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late Frank Kelley and the late Ella Carr Kelley.
She was a graduate of Mount St. Vincent and performed post graduate work at New York University, Fordham and Yale Universities. Virginia was raised in Goshen, NY and later moved to New York City where she had a successful career as a Medical Social Worker with Kings County Hospital, Columbus Hospital and Cabrini Medical Center. Her occupation was a true compliment to the person she was. She was also very passionate in her faith and was a member of St John's The Evangelist Church, Goshen NY as well as a member of the Third Order Carmelites, Middletown, NY and participant of Prayer Cenacle for Priests & Orange County Right to Life.
Throughout her life Virginia had a passion for learning and travel and always had fun and exciting stories to share. She was a great listener as well and always wanted to help others. Virginia was always willing to give her time freely to carefully listen to every aspect of any situation, truly evaluate and then guide with utmost intellect and compassion.
She loved being part of her close family. Virginia will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to meet her. No doubt Virginia made a positive impact on this earth and touched many, many lives.
She is survived by her sister, Ella Jean Kelly of Harrison, NY, and cousins, Mary Alice Verbert Cahill, Thomas Verbert, and Michael Verbert.
She is predeceased by; her parents, Frank and Ella Carr Kelley; several aunts and uncles: Lucy Carr Flannery and William Flannery, Virginia Carr, John Carr Jr., Mary A Carr O'Malley and Charles O'Malley and her close cousin, who was like a sister growing up, Mary O'Malley Verbert.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St John's The Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Orange County Right to Life or MDS Foundation (www.mds-foundation.org<http://www.mds-foundation.org>).
A special thanks to the Carlucci Home who provided her with much love and care. She felt like family with them. Also thanks to the wonderful nurses at the Cancer Care Center of ORMC who were so kind and compassionate.
Arrangements made under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019