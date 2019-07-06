|
Mary L. Clancy
October 14, 1928 - July 5, 2019
Goshen, New York
Mary L. Clancy of Goshen, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Mary was born October 14, 1928 in Olyphant, PA, the daughter of Martin and Mae Padden. She graduated from Olyphant High School in 1946.
Mary was a longtime parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, NY where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. Mary was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Goshen Area Day Care Center. She was an enthusiastic member of the Goshen Senior Club. She was also a member of the Goshen Quilters.
Mary was employed as the secretary to the Commissioner of the Orange County Department of Mental Health for over twenty five years.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Clancy. She is survived by her children: Mary Ellen Ouslander (Arthur) of Saverna Park, MD, John M. Clancy (Ann) of Middletown, NY, Judith Ann Riker (Kenneth) of Bridgewater, NY, Eileen Clancy (Brian) of New Paltz, NY, Jean Marie Ernest (Robert) of Westboro, MA; grandchildren: Jacob Ouslander, Matthew Ouslander, Sarah Gretcko, Brendan Clancy, Caitlin Clancy, Martin Riker, Grace Riker, Reed Ratynski, Owen Ernest, Molly Ernest, Shea Ratynski, Keegan Ernest and Quinn Ratynski; great-grandchildren: Olive Ouslander, Luca Gretczko, Scarlett Gretczko, Jack Ouslander and Landon Riker and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by a sister, Carol Ann Trzcinski (Joe) of Avoca, PA. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathryn Schoellig and a brother, Martin Padden.
Mary was a loving and compassionate mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will long be remembered for her many acts of kindness and generous nature; as well as her sage advice on all subjects.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 10th at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In Mary's memory donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, PO Box 2614, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 6 to July 8, 2019