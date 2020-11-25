1/1
February 26, 1938 - November 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Mary L. Fisher (Cracchiolo) "Aunt E", 82, of Newburgh, NY, passed away on November 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary, the eldest daughter of the late Vito and Mary (Woodruff) Cracchiolo Sr., was born on February 26, 1938 in Newburgh, NY where she was a lifelong resident. She attended Newburgh Free Academy High School and is a retired teller from Newburgh Savings Bank.
As a member of the Catholic Daughters and Sacred Heart League, she was generous with her time and volunteered weekly at Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed giving her time and the friends she met through these groups. Mary's known for her unwavering faith, devotion to God and the church and love for her family, who adoringly called her Aunt E. She was a kind and gentle person who most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. On weekday mornings she could be found walking the mall or having coffee with her two best friends, her sisters. A heart of gold, always a caring word and there to provide love and support, Aunt E was like a second mother to all in her family. She made our lives that much brighter and will forever remain in our hearts.
Mary leaves behind a large family who will miss her terribly. Siblings: Isabella Mackey, Dorothy Lanspery (Robert), Vito Cracchiolo Jr. (Stephanie), Gloria Cracchiolo, Sister-in-Law: Mary Lou Stopczynski (Gus). Nieces and Nephews: Joseph Gizzarelli (Nadeen), Louis Gizzarelli, Jr. (Lori Beth), Michael Gizzarelli (Kim), Stacy Talarico, Robert Lanspery Jr., Kara Ostrander (Michael), Deborah Westfall (Michael), Darren Cracchiolo (Jessica), Bryan Cracchiolo (Eugenio). Step Children: Michael Fisher (Jeanne); Rene' Fisher Coughlin. Grand Children: Brandon Szeli, Courtney Jeche (Jeff), Elizabeth Fisher (Nick), Cory Baker (Matt). Great Grand Children: Quinn Baker, Ashley Marie Jeche, Bryan Scott Jeche and several cousins and great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert T. Fisher, her brother Salvatore Cracchiolo Sr., brothers-in-law Robert Mackey, Louis Gizzarelli Sr. and nephew Salvatore Cracchiolo Jr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29 from 2-5 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh on Monday, November 30 at 1pm with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
