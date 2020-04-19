|
|
Mary LaRosa
July 20, 1924 - April 11, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Mary LaRosa passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020 at the age of 95½. She was one of ten children born to Pauline and Louis Lanfranchi on July 20, 1924. Mary grew up in Brooklyn, NY surrounded by her sister and eight brothers. She was described as a "tomboy" and could throw a baseball or a punch equally, with style. Coney Island was a short walk from her childhood home and she visited frequently. Mary enjoyed Big Band music and the crooners of her day - especially Tony Bennett. She loved to tell the story about when, at age 16, she skipped school to attend a Frank Sinatra show.
On September 13, 1947, Mary married the love of her life, Silvestro "Duke" LaRosa. They raised four children in Lindenhurst, NY. Son Robert passed away on December 18, 1970. Mary and Duke moved to Cape Coral, FL, in 1979 and enjoyed over 20 wonderful years there before returning to New York, this time to Pine Bush. Duke passed away on January 25, 2003. If you remember a little white-haired lady waving to you as you drove on Hardenburgh Road, that was Mary. Her last residence was the Maria Regina Residence in Brentwood, NY, where she quickly fell in love with and was loved by staff and other residents alike.
Mary is survived by her brother, Al; children: William, Camille, and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Rita; grandchildren: Kristen, Daniel, Tobias, Ariel, and Emma and great-grandchildren: James, Connor, and Emilia.
Interment at Pinelawn National Cemetery on April 20, 2020 is scheduled.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020