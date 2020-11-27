Mary Lee Zent
July 27, 1947 - November 24, 2020
Ticonderoga, NY
Mary Lee Zent, 73, of Ticonderoga, and formerly of Marlboro, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
She was born in Manhattan on July 27, 1947.
Mary was a resident of Marlboro, NY, before moving to Ticonderoga in 2004.
While in Marlboro, she was employed by West Point Tours and drove school buses for the Newburgh School District for 33 years. At the same time, she was employed by Dr. Passiear, where she worked for 22 years.
Mary loved to crochet, especially afghans, and has donated over 300 to friends in the Ticonderoga community, various drawings, and nursing homes.
She was a giving person and loved to help others.
She was pre-deceased by one daughter, Pamela McGuire; and her sister-in-law, Maureen McGuire.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Michael J. Zent; one daughter, Victoria Kartis and her husband Fran of Newburgh; two step-sons, Joshua Zent of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Ryan Zent of Rockwood, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Elisha, Allison, Amber and Caitlyn.
A Graveside Service will take place at a later date in Cornwall, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com