Sister Mary Leonore Parlati
March 6, 1923 - April 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Sister Mary Leonore Parlati, a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate, Pallotines, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's in Port Jervis, NY. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Edwardo and Mary Angela Sigillo, she was born March 6, 1923 in Richmond, NY. She is predeceased by two sisters: Sr. Aurelia, CSAC and Mary Aromando and three brothers: Joseph, Paul and Edward. She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Sister entered the Pallotine Sisters on September 8, 1940 and made her Final Profession on August 27, 1941 at St. Patrick's Villa, Harriman, NY. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1966 and her Golden Jubilee in 1991. In 2016 she celebrated her 75th anniversary. Sister graduated from Fordham University in 1964 with her Master's degree. She was a teacher at multiple schools before she became the Principal at Sacred Heart School in Kearney, NJ from 1988 – 2002 and then volunteered at a nursing home from 2002-2006. Sister Leonore retired in 2006 and belonged to the Queen of Apostles Convent from 2006-2019.
She was in religious life for 78 years and was dedicated to serving God and being an example for others. She will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10th at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11th. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pallotine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019