MARY-LOU E. TRONE
April 18, 1935 - August 14, 2020
Warwick, NY
Mary-Lou E. Trone of Warwick, passed away on August 14, 2020 at Kaplan Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 18, 1935 in Flushing, Queens, NY, daughter of the late John and Louise (Briggs) Meyer.
Mary-Lou and Donald, her husband of 60 years, celebrated their wedding anniversary on August 13, 2020.
Before retiring, Mary-Lou was a Reconciliation Clerk with Western Union in Upper Saddle River, NJ.
Mary-Lou worked many years with and for family friends Ochs at their orchard. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving on the Fellowship and Social Ministry Boards. Mary-Lou served her community as an election inspector numerous years and volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels for over 25 years. She was also a 4-H Leader and Den Mother for her children.
Mary-Lou was a member of the New York Australian Shepherd Club and the Warwick Valley Kennel Club and served as treasurer for both. Mary-Lou had been training and showing her Aussies in conformation, obedience, and rally trials for more than 35 years, winning many titles with her Aussies over the years. The last ten years, Mary-Lou concentrated on rally trials, keeping at least two of her Aussies in the top ten ASCA national ranking. Her best dog was Stoney, who was ASCA stud dog of the year, siring more Champions in the nation in 2010.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Trone; her children: Wendy Warnock (Gordon) of Warwick, Scott Trone (Dawn) of Warwick, Randy Trone (Amy) of Greenville, David Miller (Sheila) of Rose Hill, Kansas, Joseph Miller of Derby, Kansas and Donna Ness (Glenn) of York, PA; sixteen grandchildren: David Miller, Jill Miller, Caeli Dyer (John), Lynette Sirimanne (Lilantha), Heather Barley, Kevin Myers (Dianna), Justin Trone (Chrissi), Cass Trone (Alicia), Alia Lanzkron (Jonathan), Travis Trone (Jamie), Chase Trone, Jenna Trone, Casey Trone, Max Warnock, Taylor Warnock, and Alec Warnock. Nieces: Faye Filson (Allen) and Linda Sheely Harrison. Nephew, Rick Sheely; sister-in-law, Nancy Sheely; brother-in-law, David Trone; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A family statement: "Mary-Lou's legacy will live on through the love of the many generations of family and through her renowned breeding and training of her beloved Aussies. We were blessed to have her steady hand guiding us through our lives."
A private funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kings Highway, Warwick, NY.
The family will receive friends after service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside at the church. Remember proper facial covering and social distancing must be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Mary-Lou to Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Backpack Snack Attack Program, 16 Maple Avenue, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, all in Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com