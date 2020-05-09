Mary Louise Charles
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Charles
June 10, 1928 - May 8, 2020
New Hampton,
Mary Louise (Schmick) Charles died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home. She was born on June 10, 1928 in Westtown, NY.
Mary Lou was beloved by all who knew her. She was a retired nurse who enjoyed a long retirement volunteering and traveling. Mary Lou traveled the world and the U.S. with her husband Grant, visiting their children, family and friends.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend with a generous heart, a warm smile and great faith. She loved to doll up for a night out and was a meticulous dresser all her life. She was a social butterfly who loved to polka dance, go out to eat and entertain. She loved planning a party and had friends of every age.
Family came first to Mary Lou but her joy was in being a volunteer for the veterans. She was a past president of the PLAV Ladies Auxiliary in Pine Island spending countless hours volunteering at Castle Point Veterans Facility.
She was a kind, thoughtful, generous, and fun loving gal who loved being with family, her friends, Mike and Rudy's friends and her many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you goes to niece, Dascha Molnar and special friend, Carol Dombrowski for their loving care of her and the staff and caregivers on Valley View Echo unit.
Survivors are son, Grant Michael Charles (Irene); daughter, Ruthann "Rudy" Charles; sister, Shirley Schmick; granddaughter, Maria Noel Charles; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dogs, "Coco" and "Mia".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Charles; her sisters: Elsie Hipe, Patricia Wilson, Ruth Kirshner, Emma Craig, Loretta Williams, Rose Kerr, Jane Sobiech, Ginger Poloniak and brothers: Rueben, Samuel, Robert (Sonny), Eugene, Harold, John, Craig, and George "Dutch" Schmick.
Due to the health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PLAV Scholarship Fund, PO Box 16, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved