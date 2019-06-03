|
|
Mary Louise Masten
January 21, 1926 - June 1, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mary Louise Masten of Middletown, NY, a retired Certified Nursing Aide and a lifetime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Middletown. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Frailey Robert Miller and Mary Louise Miller, she was born January 21, 1926 in Newburgh, NY.
She was a member of Wallkill Reformed Church, where she was past President and member of the Ladies Guild, Secretary and taught Sunday School. She was a member of and Past president of the Wallkill Woman's Club. She was a member of the Wallkill Historical Society. Mary also was a Scout Leader, Member of the Wallkill Senior Club, Library Committee, a member of the New Horizon's Senior Club and the Montgomery Seniors.
She was the widow of Alfred James Masten.
Survivors include her daughters, Dolores Sacher and her husband, Viktor of Hixson, TN and Darlene Mechelke and her husband, William of Milford, PA; five grandchildren: Denise, Kelly, Tammy, Robin and Kevin; seven great-grandchildren: Alexander, Emily, Cody, Jasymn, Melissa, Adam, and Tyler; three great great-grandchildren; brother, William Miller and his wife, Grace of Spencer, NY.
She was predeceased by brothers: John and Robert; sister, Jenny; and her grandson, Jeffrey.
Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday June 6 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday June 7 at the Wallkill Reformed Church, 45 Bridge St., Wallkill, NY. Pastor Jim O'Connell will officiate. Burial will be in New Hurley Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019