Mary M. Heal
March 11, 1929 - January 27, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mary M. Heal, age 90 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. She was born on March 11, 1929 in Port Jervis, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Sedelnick Baran.
Mary retired after many years as a cashier at Spangenberg's Grocery Store, in Port Jervis, NY.
She is survived by her son, Michael Heal and his wife, Bonnie of Port Jervis; her two daughters, Paula Lynch and her husband, William of The Villages, FL, and Diana Russell of Delanco, NJ; her beloved grandchildren: Kristian Dermody and his wife, Amy, Joseph Dermody and his husband, Ryan, Chad Umansky and his wife, Kim, Lexis Davis and her husband, Derrick, Cassidy Heal, Brent Spoonhower, Tara Spoonhower; her great-grandchildren: Shayla, Ivy, Trey, River, and Adam; her step-grandchildren: Kyle and Randy. Mary is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Teddy Brych and his wife, Alice, Judy Conklin and her husband, Kenneth, Steve Babey and his wife, Rosemary, Dominick Tufano and his wife, Barbara. Mary was pre-deceased by her daughter, Irene Spoonhower, and her sisters, Catherine Brych and Ann Tufano.
Mary's children would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dawn Hovencamp for her professional and compassionate care shown to Mary, and to Chief William Worden of the Port Jervis Police Department.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Spring interment will take place privately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020