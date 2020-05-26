Mary Masarachia
September 11, 1923 - May 22, 2020
Beacon, NY
Mary Masarachia, 96 of Beacon, NY, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Domenico and Valentina (Paonessa) Guzzi. She was born in Newburgh, NY on September 11, 1923.
Mary loved her family and enjoyed being a homemaker. She spent many hours in her kitchen cooking for everyone. No one would ever go hungry with her around. She was an avid reader, always up for a game of skib-bo, enjoyed crocheting and loved a good word search.
Mary also loved to travel. She often traveled by train to Arizona. She would spend a month or two at a time with her best friend Rae. While in Arizona, she would always make her way to the American Indian Reservations. She always managed to find a piece or two of handmade silver and turquoise jewelry that she just had to come home with.
She was the true meaning of Matriarch, she was strong. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was humble and kind and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her son-in-law, Frederick Boss Sr.; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Masarachia Canzone; grandchildren, Donalda Murley and her husband, Joe of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Jennifer Doughty and her husband, Aaron of New Providence, PA, Josephine Boss and her husband, Rob of Milton, NY, and Frederick Boss Jr. and his wife, Tara of Wallkill, NY; greatgrandchildren, Kurtis, Ryan, Cheyenne, Shelby, Mason, Sadie, Joseph, Tucker, Jolene, Aiden, Ava and Evan; and several nieces and nephews on her husbands side. In addition to her parents Mary is predeceased by the love of her life, Joseph Masarachia Sr. who predeceased her in 2001; son, Joseph Masarachia Jr.; daughter, Toni Boss, lifelong best friend, Raphaela Canzone; her dog, Bucky and her cat, Felix, aka Felicia.
There will be no service at this time, the family asks for privacy.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
September 11, 1923 - May 22, 2020
Beacon, NY
Mary Masarachia, 96 of Beacon, NY, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Domenico and Valentina (Paonessa) Guzzi. She was born in Newburgh, NY on September 11, 1923.
Mary loved her family and enjoyed being a homemaker. She spent many hours in her kitchen cooking for everyone. No one would ever go hungry with her around. She was an avid reader, always up for a game of skib-bo, enjoyed crocheting and loved a good word search.
Mary also loved to travel. She often traveled by train to Arizona. She would spend a month or two at a time with her best friend Rae. While in Arizona, she would always make her way to the American Indian Reservations. She always managed to find a piece or two of handmade silver and turquoise jewelry that she just had to come home with.
She was the true meaning of Matriarch, she was strong. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was humble and kind and will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her son-in-law, Frederick Boss Sr.; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Masarachia Canzone; grandchildren, Donalda Murley and her husband, Joe of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Jennifer Doughty and her husband, Aaron of New Providence, PA, Josephine Boss and her husband, Rob of Milton, NY, and Frederick Boss Jr. and his wife, Tara of Wallkill, NY; greatgrandchildren, Kurtis, Ryan, Cheyenne, Shelby, Mason, Sadie, Joseph, Tucker, Jolene, Aiden, Ava and Evan; and several nieces and nephews on her husbands side. In addition to her parents Mary is predeceased by the love of her life, Joseph Masarachia Sr. who predeceased her in 2001; son, Joseph Masarachia Jr.; daughter, Toni Boss, lifelong best friend, Raphaela Canzone; her dog, Bucky and her cat, Felix, aka Felicia.
There will be no service at this time, the family asks for privacy.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.