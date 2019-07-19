|
Mary Montes
December 28, 1932 - July 17, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Mary Montes passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home in Highland Mills, NY. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late Julio and Tomasa Reyes Gonzalez, she was born December 28, 1932 in New York, NY. Mary was a dedicated educator for the New York City Board of Education and served many years as the President of the Dewitt Clinton High School Football Club. Mary was a reserved woman with a big heart who truly embraced the meaning of family in which she took great pride in. She was a dedicated mother and foremost enjoyed her grandchildren and cherished every moment with them. She took pleasure in gardening, baking, and had a special knack for interior home design. Mary was a devoted Roman Catholic. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Louis B. Montes at home; her two daughters, Elizabeth Watson and her husband, Ronald of the Bronx, NY and Laura Ross and her husband, Joseph of Highland Mills, her two sons Michael Montes and his wife, Aixa of Chester, NY and Robert Montes of Highland Mills, NY; her brother, Carlos Gonzalez of Florida; her eight grandchildren: Andrew Miko, Christopher Miko, Lisamarie Spindler, Nicholas Poveromo, Jesse Grajales Ronald Watson III, John James Watson, Gianna Montes, and her four great-grandchildren: Gianna Spindler, Ava Poveromo, Nicholas Poveromo, and Scarlett Spindler. Mary is predeceased by her twin sister Jennie Serrano.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home,, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 26 Hunter Street Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange/Sullivan Counties.
