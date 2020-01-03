|
|
Mary Nadena Vasko
March 18, 1949 - January 2, 2020
Liberty, NY
Mary Nadena Vasko of Liberty, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Robert and Hazel (Sparks) Snelling, she was born March 18, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio.
She retired after having worked several years at Catskill Regional Medical Center and Sullivan County Adult Care Center.
Mary had been a member of the "Crochety Knitters" group in Liberty; Town of Liberty Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Sullivan County Shields; and St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty. She loved to crochet, shop, camp, and spend time with her family, specializing in Christmas Eve gatherings.
Mary leaves behind her devoted husband of 49 years, Charles W. Vasko; their son, Robert Vasko; granddaughters: Allison Grace, Sophia May, and Katelyn Mary Vasko all of Liberty, NY; her beloved dog, Ginger; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Vasko Laufer of White Sulphur Springs, NY; a brother, Jimmy J. Snelling; cousins, Connie and William Bates and Darlene and Larry Bachelder of Ohio; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at in the funeral home. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, NY.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Catskill Animal Rescue, PO Box 522, Liberty, NY 12754, to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Chestnut St., Liberty, NY 12754 or to a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020