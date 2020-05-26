Sister Mary O'Neill, PBVM
November 16, 1931 - May 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Mary O'Neill (Sr. Mary Nathanael) of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away at home in New Windsor, NY on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 88.
Sr. Mary was born on November 16, 1931 in Long Island City, NY and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1950. She professed final vows on April 29, 1956. She graduated from St. Michael High School, Manhattan and earned a BS in Education from Fordham University.
During her ministry, Sr. Mary taught at St. Andrew School, Clifton, NJ; St. Mary School, Pompton Lakes, NJ; St. Paul School, Yonkers, NY; and, Our Lady of Solace School, Bronx, NY. She taught and served as principal of St. John School, Goshen, NY. After her teaching career, Sr. Mary worked for Catholic Charities and also at Maryhouse, and served as pastoral minister at St. Mary Parish, all in Marlboro, NY from 1984-2003. She then worked in direct service to the poor at Newburgh Ministry in Newburgh from 2003-2018.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Mary is survived by her sister, Kathryn Araneo, her brother-in-law, John Araneo, and her niece, several nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Sr. Mary was predeceased by her parents, James and Elena (Garbarini) O'Neill, and her sisters, Ann O'Neill and Sr. Elena O'Neill, PBVM.
Burial services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Mary's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
For any further information please contact: Administration Center, Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 564-0513 ext. 101 or administration@sistersofthepresentation.org.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
November 16, 1931 - May 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Mary O'Neill (Sr. Mary Nathanael) of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away at home in New Windsor, NY on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 88.
Sr. Mary was born on November 16, 1931 in Long Island City, NY and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on September 8, 1950. She professed final vows on April 29, 1956. She graduated from St. Michael High School, Manhattan and earned a BS in Education from Fordham University.
During her ministry, Sr. Mary taught at St. Andrew School, Clifton, NJ; St. Mary School, Pompton Lakes, NJ; St. Paul School, Yonkers, NY; and, Our Lady of Solace School, Bronx, NY. She taught and served as principal of St. John School, Goshen, NY. After her teaching career, Sr. Mary worked for Catholic Charities and also at Maryhouse, and served as pastoral minister at St. Mary Parish, all in Marlboro, NY from 1984-2003. She then worked in direct service to the poor at Newburgh Ministry in Newburgh from 2003-2018.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Mary is survived by her sister, Kathryn Araneo, her brother-in-law, John Araneo, and her niece, several nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Sr. Mary was predeceased by her parents, James and Elena (Garbarini) O'Neill, and her sisters, Ann O'Neill and Sr. Elena O'Neill, PBVM.
Burial services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Sr. Mary's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
For any further information please contact: Administration Center, Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553 (845) 564-0513 ext. 101 or administration@sistersofthepresentation.org.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.