Mary Ohl
August 27, 2019
Milford, PA
Mary Ohl, beloved wife of Walter Ohl, mother to Chris and Dennis, and loving sister to Peggy Haeseker and Theresa Kowal (deceased), passed peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She spent her early life in the Bronx and New York City, working as a nurse, before making her way to Milford, PA.
She dedicated her life in Pike County to her son Dennis and helped create an able world for him to thrive in. Her sole focus for the last two decades was his security and happiness. She worked endlessly with multiple organizations to ensure he would live his best life – which he is, thanks to her.
"May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and until we meet again. May the lord hold you in the palm of his hand". Mary's favorite Irish proverb described her perfectly. She was always moving forward, never looking backward.
Famous for her "Irish" goodbyes and her passion for music – Mary was a force of good in the community and in her family. She loved to laugh and dance, and above all, she loved celebrating life.
Friends, family and others who were touched by Mary Ohl are invited to come grieve, tell stories and laugh together from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019