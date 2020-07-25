Mary Pantuso
January 9, 1926 - July 22, 2020
Mt. Vernon and Middletown, NY
Mary Pantuso, a former resident of Mt. Vernon and more recently of Middletown, died after a long illness at Yorktown Heights Nursing and Rehab Facility in Cortlandt Manor, NY on July 22. She was 94 years old.
The daughter of Matteo and Lucia Marrano Turturro, she was born in Giovinazzo, Bari, Italy on January 9, 1926. She emigrated to the United States as a child and grew up in Mt. Vernon.
Mary was a talented seamstress who often shared her sewing strengths with her family members as well as her employers. She married her husband Louis on February 2, 1947 during World War II in Mt. Vernon, NY.
She is survived by three daughters: Mary C. DeBiase and her husband, Marco of Carmel, NY ,and their daughter, Gianna Isabella; Diane Azzolini of Danbury, CT, and JoAnn Manfredonia of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Marco DeBiase and his wife, Francesca; Paul DeBiase; Danielle Friedel and her husband, William and their children, Brendan and Ella; Michelle Azzolin and her fiance, Francisco; Corrado Azzolini and his wife, Helena and their daughter, Scarlette; Dawn Marie Manfredonia Fischere and her husband, Brandon; and Danny Manfredonia and his wife, Nicole and their children, Avery and Ryan.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis on April 12, 2015.
Services will be held remotely at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28th at the funeral home with Fr. Dennis Nikolic officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd. in Goshen, NY.
Those wishing to view the webcast may do so www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. 845-343-6309.