Mary Patricia Babcock
October 26, 1936 - September 21, 2020
Monroe, NY
Mary Patricia Babcock entered into rest on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Mary was born October 26, 1936 in Monroe, NY.
Mary was known for her infectious laugh, bright smile and love for family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Nathan and husband, Rodney of Monroe, NY, Daniel Mallard and wife, Kathryn of Goshen, NY and Todd Mallard and partner, Camille Long of Hadley, NY; grandchildren, Patricia Boston and husband, Josh, George Mallard and wife, Melina, Tiffany Bullis and fiancé, Aiden Cwynar, Danielle Mallard-Camillo and husband, Brandon, Kelly Johnston and husband, Cory and Connor Mallard; and nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Anne Stanfield and two nieces, Deborah and Haley Stanfield.
She was predeceased by her husband, Preston Babcock, son, David Mallard and two brothers, William and Herbert Manion.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary's name to The Goshen Humane Society, 44 Police Dr., Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home Inc. To leave a condolence online, please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
