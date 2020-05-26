Mary R. Babich
May 20, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Babich announces her passing. Mary was born in Caltanissetta, Italy, and came to the United States at 18 months of age, with her parents Charles and Julia Cumella.
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband, George.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Veronica and Julie and their husbands, Ken Boniface and Jack Keating. She is survived by two siblings, Angelina O'Reilly and Salvatore Cumella. Mary's grandchildren, Andrew Keating, Andrea Rill, Karie-lyn Boniface, Kenny Boniface, Wendy Wellington. Along with great grandchildren, Kenneth Boniface, Tyler Boniface, Ashley Wellington, Olivia Wellington, Olivia Rill and Victoria Rill.
Mary was a tailor who loved to sew, she made many beautiful items for her family that we continue to treasure.
The family would like to thank the Carlucci home for their care and thoughtfulness during Mom's last years; it was a comfort knowing she was so well cared for.
Funeral services were privately held. Burial took place at Bloomingburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to the Alzheimer's foundation.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.