Mary Rita Cortright
December 11, 1943 - November 24, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Mary Rita Cortright, age 76 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on December 11, 1943 in Matamoras, PA, the daughter of John and Dorothy Simmons Meany.
Mary Rita worked as a waitress for the Warrington Country Club in Warrington, PA. In her earlier years she worked as a customer service associate for the Port Jervis Grand Union.
She was a faithful member and altar server of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Matamoras, PA, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Madonna, #114, Port Jervis.
Mary Rita loved to watch the sunset over the beaches of Cape Cod and Cape May. She was an avid reader, usually reading a book each day, and she often involved family members when completing her daily crossword puzzles. She enjoyed baking and making delicious desserts and breads from her mother's favorite recipes. She would generously give these "goodies" to her friends and neighbors. Above all, spending time with her grandchildren gave her the greatest joy.
Mary Rita is survived by her husband, David W. Cortright, at home; her son, Brian Cortright, and his wife, Lauren of Richlandtown, PA; her daughter, Lucretia O'Dell and her husband, Raymond of Wappingers Falls, NY; her brother, Jack Meany and his wife, Kathy of Terre Haute, IN; her beloved grandchildren: John Joseph, Sean, Caroline, and Jack; her step-grandchildren: Michael, Frank, and Raymond; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Lucretia Welling.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Matamoras, PA. Rev. Joseph Manarchuck will be the celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Columbas Cemetery, Chester, NY. Services will be announced by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY, 12771. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com