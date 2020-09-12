1/
Mary Rita Galvin
Mary Rita Galvin
April 8, 1923 - September 10, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Mary Rita Galvin of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on September 10, 2020 at Park Manor Rehabilitation & Healthcare in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 97 years old.
The daughter of the late Harry L. Pellington and Genevieve (Leinhart) Pellington, Mary was born on April 8, 1923 in Orange, NJ. She married the love of her life, Robert, on June 22, 1946. They celebrated 63 years together.
Mary was a retired Secretary for Sunshine Biscuit Co. in Newburgh, NY.
She and her husband were active members of the VFW in the town of Newburgh. They also spent many days volunteering at Castle Point VA Medical Center.
A family statement reads: "Mary loved to knit, read and listen to her record albums. She will be missed greatly."
Mary was predeceased by her husband: Robert James Galvin and sister: Helen Evans. She is survived by her son: Robert L. Galvin and his wife, Roxanne (Satterly) of Cornwall, NY; granddaughters: Melissa Gokey and Heather FitzHarris; and great-grandsons: Tyler Wilkinson, Adrian Gokey and Aedan FitzHarris.
Graveside Services will be open to immediate family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences, please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
