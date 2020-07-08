Mary Rose Corcoran
Nov 21, 1944 - July 7, 2020
Milton, NY
Mary Rose Corcoran (Marie), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, surrounded by her six loving children at her side. She was 75 years old.
She was born on November 21, 1944, in Manhattan, NY; the daughter of the late Philip and Dorothy (Martucci) Vetrano.
She married the love of her life, Thomas J. Corcoran, Sr. on April 24, 1965 in Long Island City, Queens. They shared 40 years of marriage together.
Marie retired from the Marlboro Central School District where she was a payroll clerk for 18 years; she also worked as a bookkeeper for NER (Copart) Salvage Auto Auction in Marlboro, NY, a secretary for the Department of Welfare in Manhattan, and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children: sons, Thomas J. Corcoran, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Milton, Peter Corcoran of Milton, Scott Corcoran and his wife Tammy of Milton, Nick Warmouth-Corcoran and husband Bill of Milton; daughters, Kelli Corcoran of Highland, Kathy Keane and husband Brian of Newburgh; her grandchildren: Tommy Corcoran III, Shannon Corcoran, Matthew Corcoran, Ryan Corcoran and Kaylee Keane; her brother Phil Vetrano and his wife Phyllis of Commack, NY; sister Carol Burke and her husband Joe of Milton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Corcoran, Sr. and her loving parents.
A family statement reads, "Mom was a devoted wife, mother, nannie, sister, and friend to all. She loved and thought of her sister-in-law, Helen Paolo, cousin, Rosemarie Quintana, and close friend, Josephine Zunno as sisters. She was the heart and soul of our family; the rock, the foundation and glue that held it together. FAMILY MEANT EVERYTHING TO HER. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends was what she lived for. She had a heart of gold and would always give her all to everyone she met, never asking for anything in return. Anyone she came in contact with she had a special way of making them feel good about themselves. She loved her weekly social gathering at Marlboro/Milton Seniors, going on trips and spending time with all of her friends at Seniors. She was very creative with her cooking (which she learned from her beloved Aunt Angie); baking and decorating cakes, pies, cookies and making homemade pizza; crocheting; and making wreathes and flower arrangements. She was an avid fan of Days of Our Lives (which she watched with her best friend Linda Abbruscato who predeceased her).
She leaves behind a true legacy. She was loved by so many, will be forever in our hearts and will never be forgotten!
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4pm and 6-9pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Mom gave to many charities throughout her life; however, St. Jude's was dear to her heart. Memorial donations may be made directly at Marie Corcoran's Memorial fund at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6675507&pg=personal&fr
id=39300
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com