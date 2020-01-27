|
|
Mary Sandra Smith Fredricks
December 5, 1939 - January 27, 2020
Newton, NJ, Formerly of Monroe, NY
Mary Sandra "Sandy" Smith Fredricks, 80, of Newton, NJ, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at home after a three and a half year battle with Myesthenia Gravis.
Sandy was born in Albany, NY, to the late Ruth Dollard and Charles Aloysius Smith, Jr. on December 5, 1939. She was a 62 year resident of Monroe, NY, a winter resident of Micco, FL, and summered on Wanaksink Lake in Sullivan County, NY, for 20 years. Sandy was a graduate of Thevenet Hall in Highland Mills, NY, and Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, NY. She received her Master's degree from the State University of New Paltz and was a former teacher for Monroe Woodbury Elementary School.
Sandy was a past member of the Republican Club in Orange County, NY, and volunteered for Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William F. Fredricks; her daughter, Ruthann F. Takacs and husband, John; and her granddaughter, Jacqueline Mary, all of Newton, NJ. Sandy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Judith Smith of Warwick, NY, and Patricia Smith LaBagh of Great Barrington, MA; and her beloved furry friend, "Lizzy," who brought her much joy.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles A. Smith II and Garth Smith, and her nephews, Christopher and Michael Smith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US-206, Branchville, NJ. Burial will follow in Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31st, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Camp Nejeda, 910 Saddleback Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020