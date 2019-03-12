|
|
Mary Satterly Jenack Rice
July 2, 1924 - March 7, 2019
Goshen, NY
Mary Satterly Jenack Rice, 94, of Goshen NY, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Mary was born in Newburgh, New York, on July 2, 1924 to George S. and Caroline (Chase) Satterly. Mary is survived by her loving sons; William and his wife, Andrea and JeanPaul and his wife, Meryl. Mary was pre-deceased by her parents; her husbands, William Jenack and Jonathan Rice; and her brothers, Joseph and William Satterly.
We wish to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing Home for their love, kindness and compassion during her extended care.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 1520 State Rt.94, New Windsor NY 12553.
God looked around his garden
And found an empty place,
He then looked down upon the earth
And saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering
He knew you were in pain.
He knew that you would never
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
And the hills were hard to climb
So he closed your weary eyelids
And whispered, 'Peace be thine'
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
-Anon
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019