Mary Skladanek
November 26, 1939 - October 22, 2019
Goshen, NY
Mary Skladanek of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home; she was 79.
The daughter of the late Alexander and Helen Foremny Skladanek, she was born on November 26, 1939 in Goshen, NY.
She graduated from Goshen Central High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduating from Orange County Community College, Mary worked in New York City for many firms including an investment management firm on Wall St. After her retirement she lived in her family farmhouse and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers on the property.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Mazie) Skladanek of Northfield, NJ; her nephews, Anthony Skladanek of Northfield, NJ and Joseph (Kate) Skladanek of Longport, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 12 noon on Monday, October 28 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019