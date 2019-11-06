|
Mary T. Anderson
December 16, 1930 - October 28, 2019
Chester, NY
Mary T. Anderson, also known to many as Ms. Mary, Hot Dog Lady or Mary of Mary's Corner passed away on October 28, 2019 in Conway, South Carolina. Her loving daughter Gloria J. Zenick was continuously by her side since moving to South Carolina.
Mary was born on December 16, 1930 to the late Mary and Michael Tolosky in Goshen, NY. She was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley area and resided in Chester, NY for her adult life with her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Willard A. Anderson; her brothers: Joey Tolosky (shortly after birth), John Tolosky of Chester, Frank Tolosky of Chester and Stan Tolosky of Salisbury Mills; and her sisters: Helen Tolosky of Newburgh and Rose Eitel of Campbell Hall.
Mary was a very active member of society. Her very first job was at Stroock's in Newburgh working as a Seamstress; she then worked part-time and then full time at the Chester Post Office as a Mail Carrier; she was also very active with "The Twig" which was affiliated with Arden Hill Hospital. Mary was an early morning Times Herald-Record Newspaper delivery person as well, and a monitor on the school buses for the Washingtonville Central School District. Mary was the Owner and Operator of Mary's Corner for more than 30 years and she arranged many Poker Runs through Mary's Corner to benefit the .
She was an avid bowler who accomplished many awards except never a perfect game and she was an amazing chef and baker. While she adored her grandson, Joshua M. Brentnall, she also loved her garden, flowers, family, friends, coworkers and customers.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Glorida J. Zenick (Anderson) and her son-in-law, Paul A. Zenick of Galivants Ferry, SC; her grandson, Joshua M. Brentnall and his fiancé of Galivants Ferry, SC and Taylor M. Villani of Conway, SC; her two sisters: Anna Fabiano of Newburgh and Veronica Bailey of Salisbury Mills; along with an abundance of nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center), P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or to a foundation of your choice.
A visitation service will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home at 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th at St. Columba Church and Cemetery in Chester; to leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019