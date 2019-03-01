|
|
Mary T. Flynn
April 28, 1938 - February 23, 2019
Monroe, NY
Mary Flynn passed away peacefully in her home on February 23, 2019, after a short illness. She was 80. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family.
Born April 28, 1938 in County Roscommon, Ireland, she was just 21 when she arrived in the United States. She worked in Manhattan where she met William "Ernie" who grew up the next town over in Ireland.
They moved to Monroe 55 years ago where they married and opened "Ernie's Mombasha Inn". She also worked at the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park for 27 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.
Mary is survived by her husband, William; her son, Kevin and his wife, Linda of Middletown; her daughter, Cathy and fiancée, John of Wawayanda; three brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland and England.
Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019