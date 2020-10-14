Mary T. "Maureen" Weyrauch
August 8, 1941 - October 13, 2020
Goshen, NY
Maureen Weyrauch, 79, of Goshen, NY passed away October 13th at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY. She was born on August 8, 1941 in Manhattan NYC the daughter of the late Patrick and Beatrice Hogan Colleran.
Maureen loved her family, friends, and all things Irish. Her laugh could be heard for miles and her smile, positive attitude, and her love of life was abundant.
Maureen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Arthur Weyrauch; her children: Maureen Strong (Steve), Jean Weyrauch-Corley, John Weyrauch, Nancy Weyrauch (Diane); her beloved grandchildren, Steven Strong, Kristen Ondo (James), Jessica Corley, Amanda Kallas (Chris), Kelly Ann Corley, Emily Weyrauch, Patrick Weyrauch, Ryan Weyrauch; great-grandson Kevin Ondo; her sister, Catherine Nolan; and her large extended family in the US and Ireland, and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, October 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com