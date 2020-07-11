MARY TEICH

June 27, 1928 - July 1, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Formerly Bloomingburg, NY

Mary Teich, age 92, passed away on July 1, 2020. The daughter of Sol and Sarah Landman, she was born on June 27, 1928 in Antwerp, Belgium. The family fled from Europe due to their predictions of evil that were brewing and soon to become reality. They sailed to Ellis Island and settled in the Bronx, NY. Mary attended James Monroe HS in the Bronx. It was there that one of her teachers requested her students to each select an alumnus fighting overseas during World War II. She chose to be the pen-pal of PFC Philip Teich who was serving our country in Pearl Harbor and later in Osaka, Japan. She fell in love with that soldier's letters written from his foxhole. When the war ended he looked her up. They fell deeply in love and eventually married when she was 19. They kept trying to have a daughter, but alas they had five sons instead. Mary dedicated her life to her husband and sons.They eventually moved to White Plains, NY and spent every summer since 1955 at Maple Grove bungalow colony in Bloomingburg, NY.

Mary was a very private person, and unbeknownst to anyone throughout her life she wrote many short stories under the pen-name Mary Land. Many of those writings were published in the Readers Digest. We discovered all this when cleaning out her Florida condo. Mary dedicated decades to her favorite charity, the Deborah Hospital in NJ and raised tens of thousands of dollars for that cause as it was her passion.

She is survived by her sons: Dr. Steven Teich and his wife, Peggy of Manhattan, Dr. Clifford Teich and his wife, Susan of Wurtsboro NY, David Teich and his wife, Susan of Maine, Victor Teich of South Carolina; her sister, Shirley Morrison of Connecticut; as well as grandchildren: Rebecca, Matthew, Samantha, Jacob, and Jessica and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Philip; her son Edward; her mother and father, Sol and Sarah Landman; and her adoring daughter-in-law, Peggy.

She was buried in Star of David cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on July 7th.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to her favorite charity, the Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.



