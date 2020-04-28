Home

Mary Theresa Normann

Mary Theresa Normann Obituary
Mary Theresa Normann
January 7, 1933 - April 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Mary Theresa Normann of Warwick, NY, a retired teacher for Warwick Valley Central Schools, Warwick, entered into rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was 87. The daughter of the late Alexander Pavlick and Mary Szeliga Pavlick, she was born on January 7, 1933 in Bronx, NY.
She is survived by her son, George Normann and wife, Melissa of Plattsburgh, NY; daughter, Mary Duryea and husband, William of Dickinson Center, NY; five grandchildren, William H. Duryea of Laurel, MD, Katie Duryea and her husband, Aaron Michaels of Pembroke, NH, Jennifer Duryea and her husband, Clayton Than of Columbia, MD; Andrew Normann of Austin, TX and Bailey Normann of Sayre, PA.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Albert Wisner Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, NY 10990, www.albertwisnerlibrary.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
