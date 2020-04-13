Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Mary Thompson Obituary
Mary Thompson
October 7, 1933 - April 13, 2020
Florida, NY
Mary Thompson, a lifetime resident of Florida, NY and a homemaker, entered into rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 86. The daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Nowicki Brozycki, she was born on October 7, 1933 in Florida, NY.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen Brancaccio and husband, John of Goshen, NY and Doreen Hamel and husband, Steven of Florida, NY; son, Walter H. Thompson Jr. and wife, Martha of Spring Glen, NY; seven grandchildren, John and Jason Brancaccio, Melissa Smith and her husband, Dan, Matthew Hamel, Colleen Hamel, and Walter III and Brian Thompson; daughter-in-law, Patricia Nixdorf of Florida, NY; and brother, John Brozycki of Goshen, NY; brother-in-law, Kenneth Kimiecik; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter H. Thompson Sr., two sisters, Clare Kimiecik and Virginia Kimiecik; and a brother, Edmund Brozycki.
In light of the current health crisis and for the well-being of Mary's family and friends, services are being held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
