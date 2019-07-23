|
Mary Vavricka
June 9, 1928 - July 22, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mary Vavricka of Middletown, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Middletown Park Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care. She was 91.
The daughter of the late Archie and Alice Elston, she was born on June 9, 1928 in Middletown, NY.
She was the widow of Frederick C. Vavricka.
She was an active member of the Mulberry Seniors; Happy Seniors and the Wallkill Seniors. She served as a president of those organizations.
Survivors include her children, Dawn Kanoff of Westtown, NY; Jakki O'Brien and her husband, Charles of Winchester, Ohio and Charles Vavricka and his wife, Ann-Marie of Howells, NY; her grandchildren: Rebekka O'Brien, Daniel Charles Emerson Kanoff and his wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Leigh Harrington and her husband, Donald, Alyssa Stevens, Felicia Vavricka and Zachary Vavricka. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandsons, Gordon and Marc O'Brien and her son-in-law, Brian Kanoff.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY.
Burial will be in Ridgebury Cemetery in Ridgebury, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019