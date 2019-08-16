|
Mary Virginia D'Aiutolo (formerly Atkins)
August 11, 2019
Columbia, MD
After a happy life, well-lived, Mary Virginia "Ginny" D'Aiutolo, of Columbia, MD, passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the beloved mother of Diane D'Aiutolo Collins (Stephen), Michael J. D'Aiutolo, III, and Amy D'Aiutolo Mortimer (Henry); devoted grandmother of Michael Aidan, Cara Ryan, and Tessa Quinn Collins; John Michael (Jack) D'Aiutolo; and Anna Marie, William Henry, and Mary Charlotte Mortimer. She is further survived by her brother, Russell Atkins and many well-loved nieces, nephews and "grands."
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael J. D'Aiutolo, Jr.; dear sisters, Joan Bosch Glynn and Beverly A. Atkins, and parents Marie Oakley and Russell V. Atkins of Newburgh, NY.
Ginny, known for her love of poetry, her beautiful smile, and her kind spirit, was a loyal and compassionate friend to more people than we can count. She will be sorely missed, as she was deeply loved.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on August 21, 2019 in the 1889 Chapel at St. Louis Parish in Clarksville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid-Atlantic. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019