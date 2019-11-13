|
|
Mary Webster Bendlin
November 11, 2019
Kissimmee, FL - Formerly of Howells, NY
Mary Webster Bendlin, known to her family and friends as "Scotty", died on November 11, 2019, at the age of 91, in Kissimmee, Florida. She was a retired Registered Nurse employed at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, NY, for 35 years, and was Head Nurse of OB/GYN Department before retiring in 1985. Born and raised in Port Chester, NY, Mary graduated from Port Chester High School in 1946, and the Westchester School of Nursing in 1949. She was the daughter of David and Mary Webster of Rye, NY. Following her marriage to Albert Bendlin in 1950, she moved to Howells, NY and later relocated to Dunnellon, FL in 1990. Scotty was a member of the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, the Rainbow Springs Golf and Country Club, Ladies Golf League of Rainbow Springs, and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
She is predeceased by her brother, James Webster. Survivors include her loving husband, of 69 years, Albert; two sons, John and his wife, Kathy of Howells, NY, and David and his wife, Laura of Otisville, NY; six grandchildren: Adam, Kaitlyn, Arianna, Theodora, Jasmine and Jared; three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Grady, and Blake; two nieces, Julie Cavanaugh of CT, and Laura Rickey of Poughquag, NY.
Arrangements will be at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in memory of Mary to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601,
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019