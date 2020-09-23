MaryAnn Gemmill
April 17, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
MaryAnn Gemmill, age 78 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Middletown, NY.
MaryAnn was born on April 17, 1942 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late William and Margaret Schumacher Burger. She retired as an instructional assistant for the Delaware Valley School District, Milford, Pennsylvania. She attended the Deerpark Reformed Church with her mother, Margaret Burger.
MaryAnn was formerly married to Wayne J. Gemmill, Sr., who survives. She is also survived by her son, Wayne J. Gemmill, Jr. of Middletown, NY, her two daughters, Wendy Ann Staples of Los Alamos, NM and Kimberly Davidson and her husband, Matthew of Port Matilda, PA; her beloved four grandchildren: Braydon, Parker, Orion and Cameron.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 29th at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in MaryAnn's name to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com