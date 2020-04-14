|
Maryann Horn
May 25, 1948 - April 10, 2020
Middletown, NY
Maryann Bernadette Horn died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Maryann was born in the Bronx on May 25, 1948 to August (Jay) and Edna Horn,
She attended St. Simon Stock grammar and high school in the Bronx and as a young girl was an avid Irish step dancer, performing throughout NYC. Her family moved from the south Bronx to Gardiner in the Hudson Valley in 1965. She attended and graduated from Wallkill High School in 1966.
Maryann became an LPN and worked at Blues Nursing Home in New Paltz, Montgomery Nursing Home, St. Theresa's in Middletown and the Orange County Infirmary. She was a dedicated nurse and an advocate for those she served. Maryann loved nursing and never stopped being a nurse even after leaving the profession for health reasons.
Maryann easily made friends at school and work. She loved to dance (Lindy) with friends, family and loved ones and enjoyed social gatherings and having a good time.
She was a faithful card giver never forgetting birthdays and special occasions. She stayed connected to her large family by phone, written notes and the lost art of letter writing, keeping all close to her heart.
Maryann was a very spiritual person and a communicant of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. She was also a fighter who coped with and overcame many injuries and illnesses throughout her life.
Maryann was predeceased by her parents, August and Edna Horn and her partner in life, Stuart Routh. She is survived by her brothers: Jerry (Katie), Michael, John, James (Janet) and Martin (Meg) and sister, Frances (Bill) Schwemlein; nieces: Katie, Jennifer, Alison, Amy, Ashley, Nicole, Jamie, Kimberlee and Maggie; nephews: Jonathon, Brandon and Marty. She is also survived by many grand nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Her family would like to express sincere thanks to Arlene and Dan the Man at the Promenade who both went above and beyond for Maryann. Because of the current healthcare crisis, there will be no wake or funeral. A memorial mass and celebration of Maryann's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020