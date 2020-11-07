Maryann "Cookie" Hyjek
January 14, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Middletown, NY
Maryann "Cookie" Hyjek, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home in Middletown, NY. She was 74 years of age.
The daughter of the late Joseph Chester and Eleanor Hyjek, she was born on January 14, 1946 in Goshen, NY.
Cookie had been employed by the Orange County Department of Social Services for over 30 years and retired as a Social Welfare Examiner. She was a member of the CSEA.
Survivors include her children, Paula-Jean Lynch and her significant other, David Edwards of West Hurley, NY and Candice Garcea of Poughkeepsie, NY; her grandchildren: Thomas Joseph "TJ"Lynch and his wife, Kaelee and their daughter, Dani Lynch of Bloomingburg, NY; Deanna Lynch of Middletown, NY and Lyla Gauthier of Poughkeepsie, NY; her son-in-law, Sean Lynch of Middletown, NY; her sister-in-law, Brenda Hyjek of Buffalo, WY; her nieces, Patty, Tamara and nephew, Valentine III. Cookie was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Valentine Hyjek.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 15 at the Town of Mamakating Park in Bloomingburg, NY.
Memorial contributions in Cookie's honor may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to any Equine Rescue Organization of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com