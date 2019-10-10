|
|
Maryann K. Melville
February 11, 1938 - October 9, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Maryann K. Melville of New Windsor, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Sapphire at Meadow Hill Nursing Home, Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late Edward Francis and Pearl Keizer Melville, she was born on February 11, 1938 in Attica, NY. She was 81 years old. Maryann was an administrative assistant to the superintendent at West Point.
Survivors are 16 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and great nephews and two sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her brothers. A special thank you to her niece, Leeanne and her husband, Brian, who saw her through her most difficult times.
Maryann was a member of the Red Hat Society of the Town of Newburgh; a literacy volunteer at the Newburgh Library, an avid reader of mysteries and enjoyed needlepoint.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sapphire at Meadow Hill Nursing Home for the care, support and kindness they extended to Maryann and her family over the last four years.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 42 Walnut St., Walden, NY on Saturday following the visitation. Burial will be in the Bruynswick Rural Cemetery, Wallkill, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walden Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or leave the family a message of condolence please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019