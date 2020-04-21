|
|
Maryann M. Farrell
June 1, 1949 - April 14, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Maryann M. Farrell, age 70 of Glen Spey, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She was born on June 1, 1949 in Yonkers, NY and is the daughter of the late Cornelius Farrell and Anna Brozman Farrell.
Maryann was a member of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, Eldred, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Paust of Eldred, NY; her son, Barry Paust of Westchester County, NY; her brother, Cornelius Farrell of Eldred, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie and Johnny Simonsen.
Maryann was predeceased by her son, Christopher Paust and her brother, Edward Farrell.
She was a big hearted, caring person, always thinking of others. She was a caring mother and did the best she could with what she had. She was an amazing Grandmother and her grandchildren will deeply miss her. She had many wonderful friends that she loved and loved her in return.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020