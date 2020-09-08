1/1
MaryKatherine "Kate" Bowen
1962 - 2020
February 2, 1962 - September 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
MaryKatherine "Kate" Bowen (nee Crosby), of Middletown, NY and formerly of Greenwood Lake, passed away on September 6, 2020 at home. She was 58 years old.
Born on February 2, 1962 in New Haven, CT, she was the daughter of the late Richard G. Crosby and Mary (nee Kelly) Crosby.
She was married to the late Thomas Edmund Bowen, Sr. (2012).
She is survived by her children: Stephanie Marie Bowen of Nanuet, NY, KateLynn Bowen of Nyack, NY and Thomas Edmund Bowen, Jr. of Randolph, NJ. She is also survived by a sister, Kelly Dowling of West Fenwick, DE; brothers, Richard Crosby of East Haven, CT and James Crosby of North Branford, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Crosby.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY 10990. For further information, directions or to send an online condolence, see www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
