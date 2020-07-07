Marylou Kopchak
February 14, 1944 - July 6, 2020
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Marylou Kopchak of Dingmans Ferry, PA entered heaven on July 6, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY and in 1973 moved to Monroe, NY. There she devotedly raised her two sons, Michael and Stephen and daughter, Christine, along with her sister's daughter, Denise and her mother who lived with her. She tirelessly worked many jobs to this, so that they were all taken care of.
Marylou's main job was with Monroe Tube Co. for 29 years. With her knowledge and skills, she could run and repair every machine in the plant. She was in awe of everyone there, including workers that were there for many years also.
She was a loving mother and grandmother to her son, Michael Zahra and his wife, Kimberly, their children, Michael, Emma and Samantha; daughter, Christine Zahra and her two children, Mathew and Ashley and great grandmother to Ashley's children. She is also survived by her loving husband, Michael. Marylou was predeceased by her son, Stephen, who entered into rest December 16, 2019.
You are with god and in peace now darling, no more pain and no more suffering – your eternal loving husband, Michael.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on July 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 1619 N 9th St. #14, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).