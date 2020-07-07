1/1
Marylou Kopchak
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marylou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marylou Kopchak
February 14, 1944 - July 6, 2020
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Marylou Kopchak of Dingmans Ferry, PA entered heaven on July 6, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY and in 1973 moved to Monroe, NY. There she devotedly raised her two sons, Michael and Stephen and daughter, Christine, along with her sister's daughter, Denise and her mother who lived with her. She tirelessly worked many jobs to this, so that they were all taken care of.
Marylou's main job was with Monroe Tube Co. for 29 years. With her knowledge and skills, she could run and repair every machine in the plant. She was in awe of everyone there, including workers that were there for many years also.
She was a loving mother and grandmother to her son, Michael Zahra and his wife, Kimberly, their children, Michael, Emma and Samantha; daughter, Christine Zahra and her two children, Mathew and Ashley and great grandmother to Ashley's children. She is also survived by her loving husband, Michael. Marylou was predeceased by her son, Stephen, who entered into rest December 16, 2019.
You are with god and in peace now darling, no more pain and no more suffering – your eternal loving husband, Michael.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on July 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 1619 N 9th St. #14, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved